Soldiers run on Fort Benning for SHARP Month and If your PCSing to Korea, there is a program available to help you feel more at home.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS FROM THE 1-94TH ARMOR BRIGADE JOIN CIVILIANS ON FORT BENNING FOR A COLOR RUN TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT ASSAULT RESPONSE AND PREVENTION MONTH. ORGANIZER, DOCTOR DANLETTE HARRIS-JONES.



"IF SOMETHING'S GOING ON AROUND YOU, BE AN ACTIVE BY-STANDER, DON'T JUST SIT AROUND AND ALLOW THE THINGS TO HAPPEN IN YOUR UNITS AND YOUR COMMUNITY AND YOUR ENVIRONMENT, EVEN AT YOUR HOUSE. IF YOU KNOW FAMILY, IF YOU KNOW FRIENDS, SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING."



SOLDIERS AND FAMILY MEMBERS STATIONED IN KOREA CAN ATTEND A WORKSHOP THAT INTRODUCES THEM TO THE LOCAL CULTURE. PARTICIPANT, SERGEANT RAYMOND NICHOLS.



"IT'S IMPORTANT FOR SOLDIERS AND FAMILY MEMBERS TO ATTEND HEAD START BECAUSE THE KOREAN SOLDIERS AND CIVILIANS THAT I'VE MET MAKE A TREMENDOUS EFFORT TO UNDERSTAND THE ENGLISH CULTURE AND THE LANGUAGE AND I THINK WE SHOULD SHOW THEN THE RESPECT BY DOING THE SAME."



