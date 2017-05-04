(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.
    Marines with 2nd Marine Division participated in "catching and releasing" training with two Raven small-unmanned-aircraft-systems as part of a Division Fly Day at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 27, 2017. Sergeant Kyle Phillips, an intelligence specialist with 2nd Marine Division, talked about the UAV system:

    SB1: "The capabilities are it's an organic ISR collection-asset to the infantry battalions. We use it in conjunction with our scout snipers to confirm or deny PIR's, route studies, any locations things like that."
    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, participated in a combined-arms amphibious beach assault training alongside Korea Marine Corps ground forces during Korea-Marine-Exercise-Program (17-6) at Republic of Korea Landing Site, South Korea, April 2nd. The exercise seeks to strenghten the relationship between the two nations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2017
    Date Posted: 04.05.2017 13:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47412
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104247225.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    South Korea
    Marines
    exercise
    2nd Marine Division
    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
    Korea Marine Exercise Program
    DMAMAMM
    April 2nd
    Republic of Korea Landing Site

