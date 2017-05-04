Marine Minute

Marines with 2nd Marine Division participated in "catching and releasing" training with two Raven small-unmanned-aircraft-systems as part of a Division Fly Day at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 27, 2017. Sergeant Kyle Phillips, an intelligence specialist with 2nd Marine Division, talked about the UAV system:



SB1: "The capabilities are it's an organic ISR collection-asset to the infantry battalions. We use it in conjunction with our scout snipers to confirm or deny PIR's, route studies, any locations things like that."

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, participated in a combined-arms amphibious beach assault training alongside Korea Marine Corps ground forces during Korea-Marine-Exercise-Program (17-6) at Republic of Korea Landing Site, South Korea, April 2nd. The exercise seeks to strenghten the relationship between the two nations.



