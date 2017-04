Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers from the 29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment of the South Dakota National Guard participate in Operation Key Resolve in Korea and 25th Infantry Division Soldiers conduct Consolidated Skills Training.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



IN SOUTH KOREA THE ONE 29TH MOBILE PUBLIC AFFAIRS DETACHMENT OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD ASSISTED 8TH ARMY'S PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE FOR TRAINING EXERCISE, OPERATION KEY RESOLVE. READINESS NCO, STAFF SERGEANT KAYLA MORRIS, SAYS THEY ARE LEARING A LOT FROM THEIR ACTIVE COUNTERPARTS.



"BEING A NATIONAL GUARD UNIT WORKING WITH ACTIVE DUTY WE'RE REALLY ABLE TO UNDERSTAND AND EXPERIENCE THE OP TEMPO OF WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE IN AN ACTIVE DUTY ENVIRONMENT SO IT'S MORE REALISTIC TRAINING FOR US."



SOLDIERS OF THE 25TH INFANTRY DIVISION INCREASE THEIR READINESS BY CONDUCTING A WEEK OF CONSLIDATED SKILLS TRAINING IN HAWAII. SPECIALIST ANTHONY RODRIGUEZ DESCRIBES HOW THE COURSES ARE BENEFICIAL FOR ALL.



"FOR SOME OF US WHO HAVE BEEN IN FOR A LITTLE BIT IT WILL HELP US SHOW THE NEW SOLDIERS SOME TIPS AND TRICKS THAT WE LEARNED AND SHOW THEM THE RIGHT WAY."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SOLDIERS", EMPIRE SHIELD, ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.