Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers and local nationals came together on Camp Zama in Japan for their Cherry Blossom Festival and Soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division conducted LAV training on Fort Bragg, NC.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS AND LOCAL NATIONALS CAME TOGETHER ON CAMP ZAMA FOR THEIR 2017 CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL. EVENT COORDINATOR, RANDY BENTON SAYS IT WAS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE FRIENDS.



"REALISTICALLY THE BILATERAL RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN OUR LOCAL JAPANESE AND AMERICANS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING. SO, IF TEN PEOPLE CAN LEAVE AND SAY HEY I MADE TEN NEW JAPANESE FRIENDS THEN TO ME I CONSIDER THE EVENT A SUCCESS."



SOLDIERS OF THE 82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION CONDUCTED LIGHT ARMORED VEHICLE, OR L-A-V, LIVE FIRE TRAINING AT FORT BRAGG IN NORTH CAROLINA. ACCORDING TO PLATOON LEADER, FIRST LIEUTENANT WILLIAM MCCOLLUM, THEY WERE THE FIRST UNIT IN THE ARMY'S L-A-V PILOT PROGRAM.



"OUR SOLDIERS HAVE DONE AN AWESOME JOB LEARNING HOW TO OPERATE THESE VEHICLES. THEY ALL WENT TO THE LAV CREWMENS COURSE OUT IN CALIFORNIA SO THEY'VE BEEN NOTHING BUT GREAT IN THIS PROCESS AND THEY'RE QUICKLY ADAPTING TO A NEW PROGRAM."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SITREP" ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.