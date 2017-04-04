(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe participated in non-lethal weapons training at Vaernes Garnison, in Norway, March 31st. During the training, Marines were shot with level-1 oleoresin-capsicum, or OC spray, to practice maintaining non-lethal proficiencies under strenuous circumstances. Staff Sergeant Lacey Ambrosino, a non-lethal weapons instructor, said:

    SB1: "Marines need to understand how the OC feels because in a situation where they need to detain a suspect and deploy their OC, there's a chance OC might splatter or might get in the air."

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines participated in Airfield Damage Repair application training during the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at Cannon Air Defense Complex in Yuma, Arizona, April 3rd. The course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, and provides standardized-advanced-tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation-training and readiness.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2017
    Date Posted: 04.04.2017 10:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47400
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104243541.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Instructor
    USMC
    Certification
    OC Spray
    Yuma
    Norway
    Non-Lethal Weapons
    Marine Aviation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Arizona
    Readiness
    Training
    Oleoresin Capsicum
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron 1
    MAWTS-1
    Airfield Damage Repair
    Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course
    Marine Minute
    Cannon Air Defense Complex
    Vaernes Garnison
    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    MRFE
    DMAMAMM
    WTIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT