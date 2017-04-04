Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe participated in non-lethal weapons training at Vaernes Garnison, in Norway, March 31st. During the training, Marines were shot with level-1 oleoresin-capsicum, or OC spray, to practice maintaining non-lethal proficiencies under strenuous circumstances. Staff Sergeant Lacey Ambrosino, a non-lethal weapons instructor, said:



SB1: "Marines need to understand how the OC feels because in a situation where they need to detain a suspect and deploy their OC, there's a chance OC might splatter or might get in the air."



Also in the Corps,

Marines participated in Airfield Damage Repair application training during the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course at Cannon Air Defense Complex in Yuma, Arizona, April 3rd. The course is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One, and provides standardized-advanced-tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation-training and readiness.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.