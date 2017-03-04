(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Challenge of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Board

    The Challenge of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Board

    FORT DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Raymond Boyington 

    362nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Sergeant Audie Murphy induction board is the final step before a Soldier is nominated to be a member of the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. The challenge is one that few even dare to face.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2017
    Date Posted: 04.03.2017 23:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47397
    Filename: 1704/DOD_104239059.mp3
    Length: 00:01:11
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT DEVENS, MA, US 
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Challenge of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Board, by SSG Raymond Boyington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    ceremony
    command
    awards
    range
    M16
    M9
    APFT
    board
    Audie Murphy
    ruck march
    Audie
    physical
    Best Warrior Competition
    obstacle
    induction
    support
    weapons qualification
    fitness
    99th RSC
    training
    Murphy
    regional
    BWC
    TASS
    80th Training Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT