Soldiers Radio News

Junior Leaders train on convoy procedures during Exercise Vanguard Proof and Soldiers in Germany are treated to a country music concert.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



JUNIOR LEADERS FOR THE U-S AND SLOVENIAN MILITARIES ARE TRAINING IN CONVOY OPERATIONS FOR EXERCISE VANGUARD PROOF. SECOND LIEUTENANT LUKE MORRIS SAYS HAVING STRENGTH AT ALL LEVELS OF LEADERSHIP ADDS CONFIDENCE TO THE FORMATION.



"EMPOWERING JUNIOR LEADERS IS WHAT WE'RE TRYING TO DO SO THAT LATER ON IF THINGS DO GET A LITTLE HECTIC EVERYBODY FROM THE LOWEST LEVEL CAN ACTUALLY OPERATE AND FUNCTION EFFICIENTLY."



COUNTRY MUSIC STAR HUNTER HAYES PERFORMS FOR TROOPS IN WIESBADEN GERMANY AND SAYS HE'S GLAD TO DO HIS PART TO BRING A LITTLE BIT OF HOME TO THOSE STATIONED OVER SEAS.



"TO BE ABLE TO BRING THEM OUR SHOW IS A BIG DEAL FOR ME BECAUSE WE JUST WANT TO SAY THANK YOU IN A MILLION WAYS AND MUSIC IS MY WAY OF SAYING THANK YOU."



