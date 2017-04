Soldiers Radio News

Joint Artillery training in Europe help allied Armies work together and the Louisiana National Guard trains to be ready for any situation.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



U-S ARTILLERY SOLDIERS TRAIN WITH NATO ALLIES DURING EXERCISE DYNAMIC FRONT TWO. SERGEANT JAMES RUDDICK, 2ND CAVALRY REGIMENT SAYS TRAINING TOGETHER PREPARES US TO WORK TOGETHER.



"IT'S IMPORTANT SINCE WE'RE HERE IN GERMANY TO TRAIN WITH OUR MULTINATIONAL ALLIES WHILE SUPPORTING THE SAME MISSION. IT'S IMPORTANT THAT WE SEE HOW OUR ALLIES CONDUCT THEIR OBSERVATIONS IN SHOOTING SO WE CAN BE MORE KINETIC."



LOUISIANA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS HAVE A LOT OF EXPERIENCE HELPING LOCAL COMMUNITIES DEAL WITH NATURAL DISASTERS. MAJOR ANDRE JEANSONNE SAYS THIS ENCOURAGES HIM TO MAKE THE MOST OF TRAINING SO HE'S READY FOR ANYTHING.



"YOU SEE THE DISASTER, YOU SEE THE SENSE OF URGENCY, YOU SEE THE COMMUNITY NEEDING HELP. IT MOTIVATES YOU A LOT TO GET THESE EXERCISES RIGHT, TO GET THE TRAINING RIGHT AND MAKE SURE WE'RE READY AND PREPARED AND WE'RE READY TO EXECUTE."



STILL UNSURE ABOUT REENLISTING? VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR OUR LATEST EPISODE OF SITREP AND LEARN HOW THE ARMY COULD HELP YOU DECIDE.