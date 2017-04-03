(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 April 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 03 April 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Craig Andrle, reached a milestone after he completed 1000 combat hours in an F-16 Fighting Falcon. Also, a 380th Air Expeditionary Wing EQ-4 Global Hawk remotely piloted aircraft completed 1000 continuous sorties without any maintenance cancellations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 03 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Remotely Piloted Aircraft
    Battlefield Airborne Communications Node
    EQ-4 Global Hawk
    RPA
    79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    F-16 Pilots
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    AFRN
    Lieutenant Colonel Craig Andrle
    Combat Flying Hours

