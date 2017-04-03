Today's stories: 79th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Craig Andrle, reached a milestone after he completed 1000 combat hours in an F-16 Fighting Falcon. Also, a 380th Air Expeditionary Wing EQ-4 Global Hawk remotely piloted aircraft completed 1000 continuous sorties without any maintenance cancellations.
This work, Air Force Radio News 03 April 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
