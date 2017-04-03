Today's story: Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright sends a message to Airmen addressing their responsibility to help end sexual assault.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2017 14:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47386
|Filename:
|1704/DOD_104237611.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 03 April 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT