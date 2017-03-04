Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

Marine Corps Systems Command will showcase some of the Corps' most high-tech, interactive equipment at the 52nd annual Sea Air and Space Exposition, April 3rd through 5th at the Gaylord Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland.

Also in the Corps,

Marines with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, 4th Marine Division conducted multiple dive operations March 22-23 at Pensacola, Fla. Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Lanier, platoon sergeant, says

"There's kind of a famous saying that we have in the recon community that all it takes is all you got. It takes a great deal of discipline , work ethic, and will. Generally there are some physical abilities that are required to be able to do it, but Marines can become that, they can train to those things. What's much harder to develop is just the mental toughness, the will power and the work ethic and the discipline that it takes to get through that grind of becoming a recon Marine. So I would say that's probably what it takes is all you got."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.