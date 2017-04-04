(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for April 4, 2017

    JAPAN

    04.03.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Pacific leaders meet in South Korea for a symposium and U.S. and ROK forces train during KMEP and Foal Eagle

    Date Taken: 04.03.2017
    Date Posted: 04.03.2017 02:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for April 4, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

