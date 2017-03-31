Today's story: Secretary of the Air Force nominee, Doctor Heather Wilson, speaks at the Armed Services Committee Nomination Hearing.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2017 15:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47378
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104230628.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 31 March 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT