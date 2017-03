Soldiers Radio News

A forward observer for the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team discusses the challenges and rewards of serving as a mentor for Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine and Army Reservists are in Poland for training.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



STAFF SGT. KEVIN EVERLEY, A FORWARD OBSERVER FOR THE 45TH INFANTRY BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, DISCUSSES THE CHALLENGES AND REWARDS OF SERVING AS A MENTOR FOR JOINT MULTINATIONAL TRAINING GROUP-UKRAINE.



"WE'RE HERE TO DEVELOP THEIR COMBAT TRAINING CENTER...WE CAN REALLY BRING A LOT TO THE TABLE AND SHOW THEM HOW WE WOULD EMPLOY THE LARGER ARTILLERY ASSETS THAT THEY HAVE."



U-S ARMY RESERVE SOLDIERS ARE IN POLAND FOR MULTINATIONAL TRAINING. ONE PART OF THEIR MISSION INVOLVED UNLOADING THE CARGO FROM A LARGE SHIP. SERGEANT LOGAN HAYNES SAYS HE'S GREATFUL FOR THE EXPERIENCE.



"I THINK ANYTIME WE CAN GET INVOLVED IN SOMETHING BIGGER THAN OURSELVES IT'S AGREAT MISSION. IT'S A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR US TO GROW ESPECIALLY BEING RESERVISTS."



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.