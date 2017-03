Soldiers Radio News

SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE DEPARTMENT OF THE ARMY ANNOUNCED THE DEPLOYMENT OF 1ST ARMORED DIVISION'S SUSTAINMENT BRIGADE, STATIONED IN FORT BLISS, TEXAS, TO AFGHANISTAN THIS SPRING. THE "MULESKINNER" BRIGADE, WILL DEPLOY APPROXIMATELY 200 SOLDIERS FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS AND SPECIAL TROOPS BATTALION AS PART OF A REGULAR ROTATION OF FORCES TO OPERATION FREEDOM'S SENTINEL TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT AND LOGISTICAL SUPPORT TO UNITS ACROSS THE AREA OF OPERATIONS.



SERVICE MEMBERS FROM THE ARMY, AIR FORCE, NAVY, AND MARINES EXPERIENCED EACH OTHERS TRAINING TACTICS FOR A WEEK IN OKINAWA, JAPAN. MARINE SERGEANT MAJOR LEE BONAR PLANNED THE EVENT.



"WE WANT TO SHOW THE BASIC DAY OF WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE AN AIRMAN ON AIR FORCE DAY, WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A MARINE ON MARINE CORPS DAY AND A SOLDIER ON ARMY DAY. THAT WAY WHEN WE COME TOGETHER WETHER IT'S AN EXERCISE, A REAL WORLD MISSION WE KNOW MORE ABOUT EACH OTHER AS WE'RE WORKING TOGETHER."



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.