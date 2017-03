Soldiers Radio News

EOD Soldiers train in Slovenia as a part of Vanguard Proof and ROK and U.S. forces set up a refueling point for a joint training exercise.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS ARE IN SLOVENIA FOR EXERCISE VANGUARD PROOF CONDUCTED E-O-D TRAINING. SPECIALIST AARON ADAMS OF THE 720TH E-O-D COMPANY SAYS THEY LEARNED A LOT FROM THEIR COUNTERPARTS.



"IT'S ALWAYS A REALLY INTERESTING EXPERIENCE TO SPEND TIME WITH FOREIGN MILITARY THAT DO THE JOB THAT DO THE JOB THAT I DO FOR THE UNITED STATES MILITARY. WE ALWAYS LEARN SOMETHING NEW EACH TIME. FOR INSTANCE, THIS TIME WE LEARNED A COUPLE OF DIFFERENT TECHNIQUES THAT THEY HANDLE FOR DEMINING."



REPUBLIC OF KOREA AND U-S SOLDIERS SET UP A FORWARD ARMING AND REFUELING POINT, OR FARP, FOR A JOINT TRAINING EXERCISE. PLATOON LEADER, 2ND LIEUTENANT ANDREW DORIS SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT TO BECOME FAMILIAR WITH EACH PART OF THE PROCESS.



"WHAT WE'VE BEEN DOING FOR THE PAST COUPLE DAYS IS CROSS TRAINING ON ONE ANOTHERS EQUIPMENT AND ONE ANOTHER'S AIR FRAMES TO ENSURE THAT WE EACH KNOW HOW TO OPERATE AND PROVIDE FUEL TO RESUPPLY AT A FORWARD LOCATION TO ONE ANOTHER'S AIRCRAFT SHOULD THE NEED ARISE."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SOLDIERS" ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.