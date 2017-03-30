Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



The Marine Corps and Northrop Grumman hosted a rollout ceremony at its Electronic Systems facility in Baltimore, Maryland, for the new G/ATOR radar-system March 29th. The radar system will provide capabilities in a multitude of mission areas for the Corps. Colonel Matthew Culbertson, with Headquarters Marine Corps Department of Aviation, said:



SB1: "This is bringing the rest of the MAGTF into the 5th generation of warfighting. What it really provides us is a modern sensor that has great agility, that we can employ from the high-end fight down to the Marine Expeditionary Unit level."



Also in the Corps,

Members with the Hiroshima and Yamaguchi Prefectural Police Headquarters traveled to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan to observe the MCAS-Iwakuni Special-Reaction-Team conduct high-risk training March 28th. The joint-training helps further support the U.S.-Japan alliance and allows growth of both friendship and professionalism.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.