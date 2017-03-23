The ability for soldiers to safely and effectively move in a convoy is critical on the modern battlefield. SSgt John Archiquette shows us how young American and Slovenian leaders are using exercise Vanguard Proof as an opportunity to hone those skills.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2017 09:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47354
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104224718.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vanguard Convoy Radio, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT