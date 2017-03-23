(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vanguard Convoy Radio

    SLOVENIA

    03.23.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. John Archiquette 

    American Forces Network Europe

    The ability for soldiers to safely and effectively move in a convoy is critical on the modern battlefield. SSgt John Archiquette shows us how young American and Slovenian leaders are using exercise Vanguard Proof as an opportunity to hone those skills.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.31.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:09
    Year 2017
    Location: SI
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vanguard Convoy Radio, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    radio
    convoy
    afn
    vanguard
    proof
    archiquette
    16 STB

