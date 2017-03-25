(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAFE Jazz Band Ukriane

    USAFE Jazz Band Ukriane

    KROPYVNKSKI, UKRAINE

    03.25.2017

    Audio by Spc. Naomi- Ruth Richmond 

    American Forces Network Europe

    The USAFE Jazz Band is preforming in various locations throughout Ukraine to celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations and continuation of the enduring United States of America and Ukraine's partnerships.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.31.2017 09:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47352
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104224479.mp3
    Length: 00:00:55
    Year 2017
    Genre Jazz
    Location: KROPYVNKSKI, UA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Jazz Band Ukriane, by SPC Naomi- Ruth Richmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USAFE Band
    US EUCOM
    Partner Strong
    Embassy Kyiv
    HQ USAFE

