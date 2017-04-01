(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for April 1, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for April 1, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.30.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Marine practice air base defense during Exercise Tanuki Wrath and the Red Cross from two nations partner up in Yokota Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2017
    Date Posted: 03.30.2017 02:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47351
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104224352.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for April 1, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint
    Red Cross
    Yokota
    Air Base
    Allies
    Air Station
    Iwakuni
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Exercise
    Defense
    Tanuki Wrath

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT