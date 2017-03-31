(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for March 31, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.30.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    CrossFit takes over at Misawa Air Base, and some swimmers make a splash at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2017
    Date Posted: 03.30.2017 02:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47350
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104224348.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 31, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Swimmers
    Air Base
    Misawa
    Air Station
    Crossfit
    Iwakuni
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Swim

