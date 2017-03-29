Marine Minute

The Marine Corps released its 2017 Marine Aviation Plan March 28th, outlining the upcoming aircraft acquisition and upgrade plans, and providing a glimpse of how those new capabilities will come together in various operational scenarios in the future. The entire plan can be found at aviation-dot-Marines-dot-mil.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron-171 concluded Exercise Tanuki Wrath at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 24th. Tanuki Wrath serves as a building block for increasing squadron proficiency in aircraft salvage, security and recovery. Gunnery Sergeant Ysac Perez, Air Base Ground Defense Staff NCO, spoke on the Marines involved in the exercise:



SB1: "I was expecting a lot of confusion, but these Marines are good leaders. They took their own knowledge and put it into place on how to setup that block position, and I was pretty impressed."



