    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps released its 2017 Marine Aviation Plan March 28th, outlining the upcoming aircraft acquisition and upgrade plans, and providing a glimpse of how those new capabilities will come together in various operational scenarios in the future. The entire plan can be found at aviation-dot-Marines-dot-mil.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron-171 concluded Exercise Tanuki Wrath at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 24th. Tanuki Wrath serves as a building block for increasing squadron proficiency in aircraft salvage, security and recovery. Gunnery Sergeant Ysac Perez, Air Base Ground Defense Staff NCO, spoke on the Marines involved in the exercise:

    SB1: "I was expecting a lot of confusion, but these Marines are good leaders. They took their own knowledge and put it into place on how to setup that block position, and I was pretty impressed."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2017
    Date Posted: 03.29.2017 12:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

