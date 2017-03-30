(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for March 30, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.29.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    From the docks of Yokohama to the mountains of Nepal, from moving supplies to treating casualties, U.S. service members are teaming up, training to save lives after a disaster.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 30, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

