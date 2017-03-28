Marine Minute

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief training during a Certification Exercise for the MEU's Spring Patrol, at the Kin-Blue Training Area in Okinawa, Japan, on March 26th. The MEU's Spring Patrol provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide-range of military operations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force and Royal Dutch Marines completed bilateral training during a week long exercise on March 24th at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The exercise allowed the troops to strengthen their tactics and proficiency in potentially different climates and operations.



Also in the news,

Military and civilian visitors attended the grand opening for the Innovation Lab at the Camp Foster Library in Okinawa, Japan, March 27th. People of all skill levels are encouraged to challenge themselves with the new-innovative technology.



