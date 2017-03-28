Today's stories: The next generation F-35 Lightning II coatings booth is expected to be operational by October. Also, Air Force officials are accepting nominations for the 2017 Civilian Strategic Leadership Program.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2017 11:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47325
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104216340.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|43
This work, Air Force Radio News 28 March 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT