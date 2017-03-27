Today's stories: A Lebanese student pilot training with the 81st Fighter Squadron in Moody Air Force Base, Georgia completes the first in-seat training sortie in an A-29 Super Tucano. Also, the Air Force launches a special website for the service's 70th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2017 14:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47316
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104211168.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 March 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT