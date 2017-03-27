(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 March 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: A Lebanese student pilot training with the 81st Fighter Squadron in Moody Air Force Base, Georgia completes the first in-seat training sortie in an A-29 Super Tucano. Also, the Air Force launches a special website for the service's 70th birthday.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.27.2017 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 March 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Moody AFB
    Airpower
    81st Fighter Squadron
    Breaking Barriers
    A-29 Super Tucano
    AFRN
    Lebanese Student Pilot
    Lebanon Air Force
    Air Force 70th Birthday

