Today's stories: The U.S. conducted a counterterrorism airstrike that killed a well-known
al-Qaida leader. Also, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi receives a new training aid known as Science on a Sphere.
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 March 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
