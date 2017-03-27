(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 March 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The U.S. conducted a counterterrorism airstrike that killed a well-known
    al-Qaida leader. Also, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi receives a new training aid known as Science on a Sphere.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 03.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.27.2017 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 March 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    al-Qaida
    Airstrike
    Keesler AFB
    Training
    AFRN
    Science on a Sphere
    Earth Weather Science

