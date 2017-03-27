Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Private First Class Maria Daume made history after graduating from the Marine School of Infantry in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 23rd. Pfc. Daume is the first female Marine to join the infantry through the traditional entry-level training process, which was opened to women last year. Pfc. Daume spoke on the training she's gone through:



SB1: "In bootcamp they expect you to screw up. Here it's more mentally challenging to make sure you can do your job because at the end of the day it's on you if you can't do it, it's not on anybody else."



Pfc. Daume will now fulfill her duties as a Mortar Marine with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment in Camp Pendleton, California.



Also in the news,

Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit recently took part in Resupply-At-Sea operations on board the USS Bonhomme Richard. Gunnery Sergeant Matthew Armour with the 31st MEU says:



SB2: " RAS is important because that's how we're able to sustain ourselves while out at sea. Without it, we'd run out of fuel, we'd run out of chow, we'd run out everything that we need."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.