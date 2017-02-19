(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    February 19, 2017

    February 19, 2017

    SEMBAWANG, SINGAPORE

    02.19.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Micah Blechner 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Luke 7:36-50

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.27.2017 08:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47301
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104209713.mp3
    Length: 00:12:57
    Artist Russ Ferguson
    Composer Russ Ferguson
    Album Russ Ferguson's Album
    Year 2017
    Location: SEMBAWANG, SG
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February 19, 2017, by PO1 Micah Blechner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    February 12, 2017
    March 12, 2017
    March 19, 2017
    March 26, 2017

    TAGS

    Ferguson
    BubbleHeadChaps
    COMLOG WESTPAC Chaps
    CTF73 CHAPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT