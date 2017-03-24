(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    03.24.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and sailors with Chemical-Biological-Incident-Response-Force are currently participating in Exercise Scarlet Response 2017 at Guardian Centers training facility in Perry, Georgia. Scarlet Response is the largest annual exercise for CBIRF, and is focused on developing the unit’s capability of responding to disasters such as a nuclear detonation.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Navy and Marine Corps are planning an Advanced Naval Technology Exercise next month that will display, demonstrate and test a number of new technologies and concepts. The exercise, which is scheduled to take place at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, aims to help Marines find and exploit gaps in enemy defenses as part of amphibious operations in the future.

    Also in the news,
    A group of retired Marines has recently begun a campaign to name a Navy warship in honor of Joseph Rosenthal, the former Chronicle photographer who took the iconic picture of Marines raising the flag on Iwo Jima in World War II.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

