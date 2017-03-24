(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III MEF Lt Dan Rodgers Interview

    III MEF Lt Dan Rodgers Interview

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    III MEF Lt Dan Rodgers talks to a reporter from the Whitman Hanson Express.

    - When grad Whitman-Hanson Regional high?

    - Family in Whitman?

    - How long in Corps?

    - When/why decide to join? What do you like best about it?

    - Family tradition?

    - Commission thru OCS or boot camp w/ meritorious PFC to OCS? College? Major?

    - MOS? Current projects you can speak to?

    - What is Okinawa like? People/do you get to interact? Other places you’ve been able to experience?

    - Planning on career service?

    - Advice to youth considering military service?

    - What miss most about Whitman?

    - How can people best support deployed troops? Care packages you’d like to receive?

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.27.2017 20:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47282
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104202590.mp3
    Length: 00:12:01
    Year 2017
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Lt Dan Rodgers Interview, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    interview
    III MEF
    Lt Dan Rodgers
    Whitman Hanson Express

