Today's story: During a conference in Washington DC, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff General Stephen Wilson discusses readiness, force structure, and modernization in the Air Force.
Date Taken:
|03.23.2017
Date Posted:
|03.23.2017 15:06
Category:
|Newscasts
Location:
|US
This work, Air Force Radio News 23 March 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
