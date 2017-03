Soldiers Radio News

SRN032317B- WAREX training prepares Soldiers for future deployments and SHARP reminds us to find the courage to speak up about Sexual Assault and Harassment.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE 340TH MILITARY POLICE COMPANY ARE PREPARING FOR THEIR ANNUAL WAREX TRAINING. SGT MAURIZIO DEGRANDE SAYS HE NEEDS THE TRAINING TO PREPARE FOR FUTURE DEPLOYMENTS.



"THIS EXERCISE IS ACTUALLY VERY IMPORTANT TO GET UP OUR EXPERIENCE TO DEPLOY BECAUSE OUR UNIT IN GENERAL IS GETTING SOME FUTURE MISSIONS TO GO OVERSEAS, THINGS LIKE THIS ARE EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO CREATE TEAM COHESION AND LEARN THE IMPORTANT SKILLS THAT WE WILL NEED TO USE OVERSEAS.”





THE ARMY SEXUAL HARASSMENT ASSAULT RESPONSE AND PREVENTION PROGRAM OR SHARP WANTS TO REMIND US THAT IT'S OUR RESPONSIBILITY TO PROTECT OUR FELLOW SOLDIERS FROM POTENTIAL HARM BY HAVING THE PERSONAL COURAGE TO INTERVENE AND REPORT ANY POTENTIAL THREATS THAT WE MAY WITNESS.



"IF YOU'VE BEEN A VICTIM OR WITNESSED SEXUAL VIOLENCE BREAK THE SILENCE SAY SOMETHING."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SOLDIERS" EMPIRE SHIELD ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.