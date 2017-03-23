(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The Department of the Navy's Resident Energy Conservation Program is seeking to achieve energy efficiency for on-base housing. The program supports the Marine Corps' Energy Strategy by encouraging energy conservation and reducing electricity costs.

    Also in the news,
    Approximately 300 Marines with Special Purpose Marine-Air-Ground-Task-Force - Southern-Command 17 are currently participating in pre-deployment-training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Marines are scheduled to deploy to Central America this summer in order to support security cooperation efforts and help establish international relationships in the region.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines are now equipped with a lighter GPS targeting system, that combines multiple devices into one handheld device for accurate fire support. The Common Laser Range Finder-Integrated Capability is a lightweight, handheld GPS device replaces the larger, multi-item system, while delivering more accurate distance and location information of targets through built-in laser range technology

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.23.2017 10:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47269
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104196115.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Deploy
    USMC
    Energy
    International Relations
    GPS
    Energy Strategy
    Pre-Deployment
    Fire Support
    Marine Corps
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    Technology
    Training
    Deployment
    SPMAGTF
    Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune
    Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force
    Central America
    Department of the Navy
    Targeting System
    Handheld
    Marine Minute
    Resident Energy Conservation Program
    RECP
    DMAMAMM
    SPMAGTF-SC17
    Southern Command 17
    Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Southern Command 17
    Common Laser Range Finder
    Laser Range Finder Intergrated Capability

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT