The Department of the Navy's Resident Energy Conservation Program is seeking to achieve energy efficiency for on-base housing. The program supports the Marine Corps' Energy Strategy by encouraging energy conservation and reducing electricity costs.



Approximately 300 Marines with Special Purpose Marine-Air-Ground-Task-Force - Southern-Command 17 are currently participating in pre-deployment-training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Marines are scheduled to deploy to Central America this summer in order to support security cooperation efforts and help establish international relationships in the region.



Marines are now equipped with a lighter GPS targeting system, that combines multiple devices into one handheld device for accurate fire support. The Common Laser Range Finder-Integrated Capability is a lightweight, handheld GPS device replaces the larger, multi-item system, while delivering more accurate distance and location information of targets through built-in laser range technology



