    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Registration for the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon will be available through lottery, from March 22nd to March 29th; with lottery winners to be announced March 30th. There is no fee to enter the lottery. However, if selected, the fee is 160-dollars to complete registration.

    Over in Europe,
    Over 400 Marines and Romanian troops are currently participating in joint-exercises on the Black Sea coast. Exercise Spring Storm aims to increase joint-service relations beteween U.S and Romanian troops and to also reassure our NATO allies in the region of our capability to provide efficient and effective security.

    In the Pacific,
    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment and the Australian Defence Force are currently participating in Marine Rotational Force-Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia. The purpose of the exercise is to train and integrate with the Austrailian Defence Force to further enhance our interoperability and regional ability to respond to crisis in the Pacific region.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

