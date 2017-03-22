(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 22 March 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen at Yokota Air Base, Japan complete their first C-130J training sortie. Also, Air force officials picked 7 Airmen for the Enlisted to Medical Degree Preparatory Program.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 March 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    C-130J
    C-130H
    EMDP2
    Training Sortie
    Enlisted To Medical Degree Preparatory Program
    AFRN

    • LEAVE A COMMENT