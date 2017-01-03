(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Closer Look 001

    Closer Look 001

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Audio by Elliot Valdez 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Join Jacques Bannamon on the inaugural episode of Army Media, "Closer Look." We'll take a closer look the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division as part of their Army current operations engagement tour, also known as an ACOET. We had the opportunity to speak with senior leaders from 1ABCT, 1CD about their recent brigade rotation in South Korea.

    1st Cavalry Division: http://www.hood.army.mil/1stcavdiv/
    1st Armord Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division: https://www.facebook.com/1stBCT1stCD/
    Army Media: https://www.youtube.com/user/usarmy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.22.2017 09:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47252
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104187113.mp3
    Length: 00:18:12
    Artist Gold Team Army Media
    Year 2017
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 28

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Closer Look 001, by Elliot Valdez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1st cavalry division
    Korea
    podcast
    USARPAC
    cavalry
    2nd Inf Div
    III Corps
    Army
    USFK
    look
    closer
    Defense Media Activity - Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT