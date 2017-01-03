Closer Look 001

Join Jacques Bannamon on the inaugural episode of Army Media, "Closer Look." We'll take a closer look the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division as part of their Army current operations engagement tour, also known as an ACOET. We had the opportunity to speak with senior leaders from 1ABCT, 1CD about their recent brigade rotation in South Korea.



