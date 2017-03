Soldiers Radio News

SRN032117B- Leadership observes training during Allied Spirit VI and HRC explains how the Assignment Satisfaction Key works.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA , SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



LEADERSHIP FROM THE U-S AND LATVIAN ARMIES OBSERVED THE MULTINATIONAL TRAINING EXERCISE ALLIED SPIRIT 6 IN HOHENFELS GERMANY. LATVIAN MINISTER OF DEFENSE, RAIMONDS BERGMANIS DESCRIBES THE IMPORTANCE OF WORKING WITH OTHER NATIONS.



"THIS BIG-SCALE EXERCISE IS HELP FOR US DEVELOP OUR ARMED FORCES CAPABILITIES AND WE ARE PREPARED FOR INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS."



IF YOU'VE EVER WONDERED WHY YOU HAVEN'T BEEN PLACED ON ORDERS ACCORDING TO YOUR ASSIGNMENT SATISFACTION KEY, OR ASK, THEN HUMAN RESOURCES COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR DENNIS BELLINGER HAS THE ANSWER..



"ASSIGNMENTS ARE DETERMINED BY FIRST NEEDS OF THE ARMY, YOUR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT REQUIREMENTS, AND THEN THE SOLDIERS PREFERENCE. IF WE CAN COVER ALL THREE OF THESE THINGS YOU WILL GO ON THAT ASSIGNMENT OF CHOICE."



GO TO THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SITREP", COMMON MISTAKES ON THE N-C-O-E-R, .



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.