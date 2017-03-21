(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    03.21.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit completed its Realistic-Urban-Training, March 21st, in Twentynine Palms, California. RUT is a fast-paced, land-based exercise that provides an opportunity to integrate unique skills, and prepares the unit for real-world crises prior to deployment.
    Also in the Corps,
    Marine-Air-Control-Group-38 completed the Marine Air-Command-and-Control-System integrated-training-exercise, Lightning Sword, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California; Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California; and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, on March 17th. Lightning Sword provided the Air-Control-Group an opportunity to exercise a fully capable Marine Air Command and Control System.

    Also in the news,
    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, hosted the 2017 Yuma Airshow, March 18th. The airshow served as an opportunity for MCAS Yuma to thank the local community for their continued support.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 13:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

