    Pacific Radio Report for March 22, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.21.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Multinational Peacekeeping Exercise Shanti Prayas III kicks off in Nepal, and a man who supports combat veterans completes an Iditarod in Alaska.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 02:15
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 22, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

