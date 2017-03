Soldiers Radio News

SRN032017B- Happy Birthday Army Reserve, and Operation Inherent Resolve requires a constant presence



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



THE ARMY RESERVE CELEBRATING IT'S 109TH BIRTHDAY. COMMANDING GENERAL OF THE 79TH SUSTAINMENT SUPPORT COMMAND MAJOR GENERAL MARK PALZA THANKS ALL THE AMERICANS THAT HAVE SUPPORTED THE RESERVES SINCE ITS FORMATION.



"ON APRIL 23RD WE CELEBRATE THE ARMY RESERVES 109TH BIRTHDAY IN IT'S 109 YEARS THE ARMY RESERVE HAS EVOLVED INTO A GLOBALLY POSITIONED AND ENGAGED OPERATIONAL FORCE IT IS A PRIVILEGE FOR ME TO BE ABLE TO RECOGNIZE AND THANK ALL THE ARMY RESERVE SOLDIERS PAST AND PRESENT FOR THEIR CONTINUOUS AND DEDICATED SERVICE "



COLONEL JOHN DORRIAN THE OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE SPOKESMAN ADDRESSED REPORTERS FROM BAGHDAD IRAQ TO DISCUSS OUR ONGOING PRESENCE IN SYRIA



"THE PRESENCE OF OUR FORCES THERE IS INTENDED TO INSURE BOTH OUR PARTNERS AND OUR ALLIES OF OUR COMMITMENT TO THEIR SECURITY AND THEIR SAFETY, SO THOSE ARE THE TWO THINGS THAT ARE REALLY HAPPENING.”



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF “SITREP" ABOUT COMMON MISTAKES ON THE N-C-O-E-R, NOW LIVE ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.