    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    March 20th marks the start of the 2017 Permanent Change of Station Week. The goal of PCS week is to educate DOD members on how the household goods and POV shipment process works, in hopes of making the peak-season moving experience easier. For more information regarding this year’s PCS Week, please visit www.move.mil.

    Also in the News,
    Marines with 2nd Marine Division completed Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 16th. The training helps to better prepare Marines in their ability to quickly and effectively render life-saving medical care, which could be the difference between life and death.

    Also in the Corps,
    As many as 6 Marine MV-22 Osprey aircraft and 750 troops from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force took part in a joint-exercise at the Sekiyama training area in Niigata-Prefecture on March 16th.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

