I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



March 20th marks the start of the 2017 Permanent Change of Station Week. The goal of PCS week is to educate DOD members on how the household goods and POV shipment process works, in hopes of making the peak-season moving experience easier. For more information regarding this year’s PCS Week, please visit www.move.mil.



Marines with 2nd Marine Division completed Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 16th. The training helps to better prepare Marines in their ability to quickly and effectively render life-saving medical care, which could be the difference between life and death.



As many as 6 Marine MV-22 Osprey aircraft and 750 troops from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force took part in a joint-exercise at the Sekiyama training area in Niigata-Prefecture on March 16th.



