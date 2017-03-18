(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Media round table- Task Force to Combat Online Misconduct

    Media round table- Task Force to Combat Online Misconduct

    D.C., WA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Dominic Helton 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James F. Glynn, head of the Current Operations Cell, Task Force to Combat Online Misconduct, and Supervisory Special Agent Curtis Evans, Naval Criminal Investigative Service conduct a media round table at the Pentagon, March 17, 2017. The round table was conducted to provide updates regarding the investigation into allegations that service members have been posting derogatory online comments and sharing salacious photographs in a closed website. (U.S. Marine Corps audio media by Cpl. Dominic A. Helton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 11:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47216
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104181155.mp3
    Length: 00:47:26
    Year 2016
    Location: D.C., WA, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Media round table- Task Force to Combat Online Misconduct, by Cpl Dominic Helton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NCIS
    Task Force
    Marines United
    Online misconduct

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT