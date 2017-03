Soldiers Radio News

SRN031717B- Operation Inherent Resolve operations continue in Syria and Army Bands reach out to American youth



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



COLONEL JOHN DORRIAN THE OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE SPOKESMAN ADDRESSED REPORTERS FROM BAGHDAD IRAQ TO DISCUSS OUR ONGOING EFFORTS IN SYRIA.



"THE COALITION HAS CONDUCTED AIRSTRIKES WHICH HAVE DESTROYED MORE THAN 130 ENEMY ARMORED AND SOFT SKINNED VEHICLES 57 VEHICLE BORN IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICES AND MORE THAN 450 ENEMY FIGHTING POSITIONS ENABLING THE MOMENTUM OF THE CAMPAIGN TO CONTINUE.”



THE ARMY HAS FOUND A GREAT WAY TO REACH OUT WITH AMERICAS YOUTH, BY USING THE POWER OF MUSIC. 56TH ARMY BAND COMMANDER CW4 RUSSELL HOUSER, TALKS ABOUT THE NEW OUTREACH INITIATIVE.



"WE HOPE TO POSITIVELY ETCH IN PEOPLES MIND AN IMAGE OF SOLDIERS CONNECTED TO THE EMOTION THAT WE CAN BRING THROUGH OUR UNIQUE SKILL OF SOUND.”



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF “SITREP" ABOUT COMMON MISTAKES ON THE N-C-O-E-R, NOW LIVE ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.