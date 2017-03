Soldiers Radio News

SRN031717A- Secretary of State Tillerson travels to Asia and including children in National Nutrition Month.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SECRETARY OF STATE REX TILLERSON BEGAN HIS FIRST OVERSEAS TOUR TO ASIA LANDING AT OSAN AIRBASE. WHILE THERE HE DISCUSSED OUR FUTURE PLANS IN THE EAST.



"IT IS IMPORTANT THAT WE MAINTAIN A STRONG ALLIANCE. WE WILL BE HAVING DISCUSSIONS WITH CHINA AS TO FURTHER ACTIONS WE BELIEVE THEY MIGHT CONSIDER TAKING THAT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO BRING NORTH KOREA TO A DIFFERENT ATTITUDE ABOUT ITS FUTURE NEED FOR NUCLEAR WEAPONS.”



DURING NATIONAL NUTRITION MONTH STEPHANIE ABDULA FROM THE ARMY SURGEONS GENERALS OFFICE REMINDS US TO SHARE A HEALTHIER LIFESTYLE WITH OUR CHILDREN.



“DID YOU KNOW CHILDREN EAT MORE FRUITS, VEGGIES, AND GRAINS WHEN FAMILIES EAT MEALS TOGETHER ALSO MAKE MEALTIME FUN, FRIENDLY AND CALM ASK EACH OTHER QUESTIONS OR CATCH UP ON WHAT’S HAPPENING AT SCHOOL. BEING ACTIVE AS A FAMILY HAS IT'S BENEFIT TOO. TAKE A WALK AFTER DINNER OR GO TO THE PARK. ."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SITREP" ABOUT COMMON MISTAKES ON THE N-C-O-E-R, NOW LIVE ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.