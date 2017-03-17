(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Discounted registration is still available to active duty service members and reservists for the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon. Registration opens up for the general public March 22nd, so if you are interested in running this year's race, it is important to sign up before March 22nd, as slots will fill up quickly once open to the public. To register, go to www.marinemarathon.com.

    Also in the News,
    U.S. Marines trained with Royal Dutch Marines during an Urban Terrain Training Exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 13th. The training was part of an annual bilateral training exercise to strengthen relations and increase interoperability between the two militaries.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted Amphibious Integration Training March 14th near Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. The integration training focused on crisis response and Pacific security cooperation, in order to help strengthen relationships with U.S. allies.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 12:07
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

