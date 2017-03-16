(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GySgt Alberto Gonzalez KBAK KBFX TV Interview

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.16.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Amaia Unanue and Gunnery Sgt. Jeremy Vought

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    GySgt Alberto Gonzalez from Bakersfield, CA., speak live with KBAK KBFX TV reporters about his deployment to the island of Okinawa, Japan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 01:31
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GySgt Alberto Gonzalez KBAK KBFX TV Interview, by Cpl Amaia Unanue and GySgt Jeremy Vought, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT