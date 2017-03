Soldiers Radio News

SRN031617B- the 173rd trains in Norway and It’s National Nutrition Month

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



THE 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE IS CONDUCTING COLD WEATHER TRAINING IN NORWAY IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION JOINT VIKING. UNITED STATES ARMY EUROPE VICE CHIEF OF STAFF BRIGADIER GENERAL TIMOTHY DAUGHERTY EXPLAINS WHY TRAINING IN FREEZING TEMPERATURES IS NECESSARY.



"I THINK YOU HAVE TO RELY ON THE TREMENDOUS ALLIES THAT WE HAVE THAT ARE OPENING UP THEIR TRAINING EXERCISES TO REALLY TEACH COACH AND MENTOR OUR OWN FORMATION ON HOW TO SURVIVE AND THRIVE IN THIS KIND OF ENVIRONMENT BECAUSE YOU DON'T ALWAYS GET TO PICK WHERE THE FIGHT HAPPENS SOMETIMES THE FIGHT PICKS YOU. ."



ITS NATIONAL NUTRITION MONTH STEPHANIE ABDULA FROM THE ARMY SURGEONS GENERALS OFFICE GIVES US SOME QUICK TIPS ON HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH THROUGH NUTRITION.



"FOCUS ON SMALL IMPROVEMENTS. TRY WATER OVER SUGARY BEVERAGES AND REPLACE REFINED FLOUR BREAD WITH WHOLEGRAIN BREAD NINE IN TEN AMERICANS GETS LESS THEN THE RECOMMENDED AMOUNTS OF VEGETABLES FIND NEW WAYS TO INCLUDE VEGGIES TO THE DISHES YOUR ALREADY MAKING AND EAT TOGETHER AS A FAMILY. ."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS