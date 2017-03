Soldiers Radio News

SRN031617A- SMA Daniel Dailey expects all Soldiers to behave accordingly even when off duty and Master Combatives Trainers teach the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Soldiers



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SMA DANIEL DAILEY REMINDS US ALL THAT WE ARE ALWAYS SOLDIERS BOTH ON AND OFF DUTY.



"AS SOLDIERS IT IS OUR SOLEMN DUTY TO CONDUCT OURSELVES IN AN APPROPRIATE AND PROFESSIONAL MANNER IN EVERYTHING WE DO WHETHER WE ARE ON OR OFF DUTY 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK. OUR JOB IS

TO LIVE BY THE ARMY VALUES LEAD BY EXAMPLE IN EVERYTHING YOU DO. ."



JAPANESE GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE SOLDIERS RECEIVED THE OPPORTUNITY TO TRAIN WITH MASTER COMBATIVES MASTER TRAINERS AT CAMP ZAMA JAPAN. STAFF SERGEANT VERNON BARBER SAID THE LANGUAGE BARRIER ISN'T AN OBSTACLE WHEN IT COMES TO COMBATIVES.



"TODAYS EVENT WAS A VERY GOOD LEARNING EXPERIENCE I WANT THEM TO TAKE AWAY THAT WERE NOT SO DIFFERENT AS PEOPLE THAT WE COULD ALL COME TOGETHER TOWARD ONE MISSION. ."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.