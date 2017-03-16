Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



The Marine Corps released an updated social media policy for all Marines. ALMAR 008/17 provides guidance for personnel who, in their personal capacity, desire to make unofficial posts on the internet regarding Marine Corps-related topics.



Also in the News,

Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 274 began a field exercise March 10th at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, North Carolina. The Marines established an air facility at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue that provides airfield and air base support functions. Lt. Col. Taylor White, commanding officer of MWSS-274, says what the Marines can get accomplished.



SB1:

"We can seize abandoned airfields. We can build an airfield by scratch, so that all aviation assets of the MAGTF can come ashore and operate in an off-steer expeditionary environment."





That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.