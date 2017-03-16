(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps released an updated social media policy for all Marines. ALMAR 008/17 provides guidance for personnel who, in their personal capacity, desire to make unofficial posts on the internet regarding Marine Corps-related topics.

    Also in the News,
    Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 274 began a field exercise March 10th at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, North Carolina. The Marines established an air facility at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue that provides airfield and air base support functions. Lt. Col. Taylor White, commanding officer of MWSS-274, says what the Marines can get accomplished.

    SB1:
    "We can seize abandoned airfields. We can build an airfield by scratch, so that all aviation assets of the MAGTF can come ashore and operate in an off-steer expeditionary environment."


    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47202
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104172930.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    MWSS-274
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 274
    Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic
    DMAMAMM
    March 10th
    social media policy
    ALMAR 008/17

